Normally nervous Norris not feeling extra pressure heading into Italian GP amid F1 title chase

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Lando Norris claimed he’s not feeling the pressure. No more than normal at least. Norris secured a dominant victory at the Dutch Grand Prix last time out to continue to chip away at Max Verstappen’s lead at the top of the Formula One standings. The McLaren driver moved to within 70 points of Verstappen with nine races remaining and much of the focus will be on how the title fight could develop at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix. Norris says “There’s always pressure” and adds “I barely eat anything on Sundays, I struggle to drink anything on Sundays, just because I’m nervous and because of the pressure.”

