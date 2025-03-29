Nootbaar and Fedde lift Cardinals to 5-1 victory over Twins

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lars Nootbaar had two hits and two RBIs, helping Erick Fedde and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Minnesota Twins 5-1 on Saturday.

Nolan Arenado, Iván Herrera and Victor Scott II also had two hits apiece for St. Louis, which beat Minnesota 5-3 on Thursday on opening day.

Fedde (1-0) permitted one run and two hits in six innings. He retired his last 10 batters.

The Cardinals scored three runs in the sixth to open a 4-1 lead. Arenado doubled off the shoulder of Jorge Alcala (0-1) and Alec Burleson drew a walk. Herrera singled home Arenado and Louis Varland relieved.

After a walk, Varland struck out two before Nootbaar singled to center to drive in Burleson and Herrera.

St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan (33) hits a single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, March 29, 2025 in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Thomas

Arenado singled home Nootbaar in the first, but the Twins tied it on Willi Castro’s RBI double in the second.

Minnesota starter Joe Ryan pitched five innings of five-hit ball. He struck out five and walked none.

Key moment

Nootbaar made a diving catch on Jose Miranda’s sinking line drive to left in the second, saving a run and ending the inning.

Key stat

The Cardinals explored trading Arenado in the offseason, but they ended up holding onto him. In two games, Arenado is hitting .500 with four hits, including a home run.

Up next

Minnesota right-hander Bailey Ober faces righty Andre Pallante in the series finale on Sunday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.