No-show Reynoso suspended by MLS in absence from Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — All-Star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso has been suspended without pay by Major League Soccer for failure to report to preseason training with Minnesota United FC, the club announced Friday.

Minnesota United’s statement provided no further details on the situation. The 27-year-old Reynoso has remained in his native Argentina since the Loons opened camp more than a month ago.

Coach Adrian Heath has said Reynoso has been dealing with personal matters. He has not specified a timeline for his return, only that the club has been hopeful he’ll join them soon.

Reynoso led the Loons with 10 goals last season. He also had 11 assists in 29 games and was named to the MLS All-Star team for the second straight year.

Reynoso has 16 goals and 28 assists in 71 games for Minnesota since joining the club midway through the 2020 season. Last September, he signed a three-year designated player contract extension with a club option for 2026.

