No hurt feelings: NBA changes format for All-Star Draft

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The “last pick” of Sunday night’s All-Star Draft will be a starter. The NBA has changed the format of Sunday’s draft, and captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will make their picks from the pool of reserve players first. They’ll then choose their starting lineups, from the pool of eight other starters. The switch will ensure that no player will have to deal with the stigma of being picked last, even though that hasn’t been too much of an issue in the past.

