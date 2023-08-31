No. 7 Penn State ready to go against West Virginia with QB Drew Allar, decorated supporting cast

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — No. 7 Penn State starts a new era with quarterback Drew Allar with high expectations after returning many stars from last season’s Rose Bowl winning team that went 11-2. Coach James Franklin believes the strong-armed sophomore is ready to take over what could be one of the more explosive offenses in the country. No. 7 Penn State hosts West Virginia in the season opener for both teams on Saturday. The Mountaineers are hopeful for a better season after missing out on a bowl game and finishing ninth in the Big 12’s 10-team configuration last season.

