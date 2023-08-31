No. 7 Penn State ready to go against West Virginia with QB Drew Allar, decorated supporting cast

By TRAVIS JOHNSON The Associated Press
FILE - Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, front right, throws downfield during an NCAA college football practice in State College, Pa., Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Allar might be the most important player in college football this season.(Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joe Hermitt]

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — No. 7 Penn State starts a new era with quarterback Drew Allar with high expectations after returning many stars from last season’s Rose Bowl winning team that went 11-2. Coach James Franklin believes the strong-armed sophomore is ready to take over what could be one of the more explosive offenses in the country. No. 7 Penn State hosts West Virginia in the season opener for both teams on Saturday. The Mountaineers are hopeful for a better season after missing out on a bowl game and finishing ninth in the Big 12’s 10-team configuration last season.

