No. 7 Kansas State will be without center Ayoka Lee for roughly four weeks following ankle surgery

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State center Ayoka Lee will miss roughly four weeks because of an ankle injury. The seventh-ranked Wildcats said Lee had surgery Friday, a day after tests revealed a small fracture in her ankle. The senior from Minnesota is averaging 19.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocked shots. She ranks second in the nation and leads the Big 12 in field-goal percentage, shooting a career-best .677. She is fourth in the Big 12 in scoring average and second in blocks per game.

