No. 23 Illinois leans on talented freshman class that can be a force when healthy

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Illinois coach Brad Underwood decided to go young this season in replacing the experienced team he took to the Elite Eight last season after winning the Big Ten Tournament title. These first-year Illini have flashed plenty of potential. They’re good enough despite their age to be quite the presence in March if they can keep everyone healthy down the stretch. The freshmen were out in force to help the Illini get back on track with a win at Minnesota. Will Riley had 27 points, nine rebounds and seven assists off the bench. Kasparas Jakucionis had 24 points on 8-for-14 shooting.

