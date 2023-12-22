No. 20 Gonzaga women extend home winning streak to 26 following a 67-56 victory over New Mexico

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Yvonne Ejim scored 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting, Brynna Maxwell added 14 points and No. 20 Gonzaga beat New Mexico 67-56. Gonzaga (13-2) extended its home winning streak to 26, which ranks third in the country behind UNLV (27) and South Carolina (46). The Zags, No. 13 in the country in 3-point percentage at 39.4, made 9 of 17 from behind the arc — with four apiece from Maxwell and Kaylynne Truong. Truong finished with 12 points and seven assists for Gonzaga, which was coming off its fourth matchup against a Pac-12 team this season. The Zags were without her twin sister Kayleigh Truong, who suffered a hand injury in the win over Arizona on Wednesday.

