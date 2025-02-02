No. 2 Duke’s 1st-half dominance takes UNC, drama out of latest rivalry game

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Second-ranked Duke dominated early against North Carolina and took all the drama out of the latest renewal of the rivalry game. The Blue Devils ran off 16 straight points in the first half to build a big lead on the way to an 87-70 win on Saturday night. Duke led 40-13 before halftime and by 32 points after halftime. Freshmen Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel starred in their first taste of the Duke-UNC rivalry to stay unbeaten in the Atlantic Coast Conference. As for the Tar Heels, they have lost four of five to put their NCAA Tournament hopes in question.

