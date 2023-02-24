No. 18 Gonzaga women top San Diego, clinch share of WCC

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brynna Maxwell and Kaylynne Truong led a balanced attack with 14 points each and No. 18 Gonzaga pulled away from San Diego in the fourth quarter for a 73-61 win to clinch a share of the West Coast Conference title. Gonzaga is a loss ahead of Portland, which had its game at BYU postponed because of travel cancellations due to snow in Portland. The Bulldogs led 49-43 entering the fourth quarter and then made 10 of 17 shots, including all four of its 3-pointers. The nation’s leading 3-point team at 42% went 11 of 18 behind the arc, including 2 of 2 for Maxwell, who leads the nation at 50.6% and has had a deep ball in every game this season. Myah Pace scored 16 points for the Toreros

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.