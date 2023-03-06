No. 16 Gonzaga women top BYU, advance to WCC title game

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Yvonne Ejim had 21 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for her ninth career double-double, Brynna Maxwell made four 3-pointers and scored 18 and No. 16 Gonzaga beat BYU 79-64 to advance to the championship game of the West Coast Conference Tournament. Gonzaga was coming off a 58-51 win over BYU on Feb. 25 — led by Ejim’s 19 points and 10 rebounds — to win its 18th WCC regular-season title. The Bulldogs have now won four straight in the series. Gonzaga started the second half on a 9-0 run to extend its lead to 40-25 and closed the quarter on a 12-2 run for a 23-point advantage. Ejim scored 12 points in the third quarter and BYU was held to just 10 on 3-of-10 shooting.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.