No. 12 Michigan hosts Minnesota, likely leaning on running game that may feature Kalel Mullings

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Michigan running back Kalel Mullings (20) runs against Southern California in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya]

Minnesota (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at No. 12 Michigan (3-1, 1-0), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (FOX)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Michigan by 9 1/2.

Series record: Michigan leads 77-25-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Wolverines want to extend their school-record, 26-game winning streak in the Big Ten, a run that includes three conference championship games. An upset would give the Golden Gophers a better chance to close a challenging season with enough wins to be eligible for a bowl.

KEY MATCHUP

Michigan’s running game against Minnesota’s defense. The Wolverines will not pass much because QB Alex Orji is not suited to throw and they have a tandem of running backs that can move the ball. The Gophers’ best and perhaps only shot to win is to shut down Michigan on the ground.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Minnesota: QB Max Brosmer. The sixth-year player transferred from New Hampshire and grew up in Georgia as an Ohio State fan.

Michigan: RB Kalel Mullings. He might replace starter Donovan Edwards and get rewarded for leading the team with 429 yards rushing, averaging 8.1 yards per carry.

FACTS & FIGURES

Minnesota is trying to avoid an 0-2 start in the Big Ten for the second straight year. … Michigan has won 43 of the last 47 matchups with Minnesota. … Minnesota allowed 272 yards rushing and 4 TDs on the ground in a lopsided loss last week to Iowa, and is facing a team that ran for 290 yards and three scores in a win over then-No. 11 USC. … DE Josaiah Stewart has four sacks, ranking among FBS leaders. … CB Will Johnson set a school record last week, returning a third interception for a score. In last year’s 52-10 win in Minneapolis, he picked off Athan Kaliakmanis’s second pass of the game and returned it 35 yards for his first career TD.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.