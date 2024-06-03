No. 1 Tennessee wins regional along with 4 of the other top-8 seeds, NC State, K-State and Virginia

Four teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference joined No. 1 national seed Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky and Kansas State as regional winners in the NCAA Tournament and will take the next step in their bids to reach the College World Series. Tennessee hit five homers in a 12-3 win over Southern Mississippi and will head to the super regionals for a fourth consecutive year. Also making the best-of-three super regionals are Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina State and Virginia. Winner-take-all regional finals Monday pit LSU against North Carolina and East Carolina against Evansville.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.