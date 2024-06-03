No. 1 Tennessee heads group of 4 SEC teams locking up NCAA regional titles; ACC also advances 4

Four teams from the Southeastern Conference, including No. 1 national seed Tennessee, and four from the Atlantic Coast Conference won regionals in the NCAA Tournament and will take the next step in their bids to reach the College World Series. The Pac-12 will have its final baseball season extended at least another week with Oregon winning three straight games as a No. 3 regional seed. The Big 12 has two teams in supers and could have as many as four. The best-of-three supers begin Friday and Saturday. The five remaining spots in super regionals will be decided Monday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.