Nneka Ogwumike has 27 points, leads Sparks over Storm 92-85

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike had 27 points and 14 rebounds, Layshia Clarendon had 16 points, six assists and three steals and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Seattle Storm 92-85. Seattle is 0-4 for the first time since its inaugural season in 2000. Jewell Loyd hit a 3-pointer that gave Seattle a two-point lead with 3:36 left in the third quarter but the Sparks scored 17 of the next 23 points to make it 72-61 — L.A.’s biggest lead of the game. Brown capped the spurt with a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter. Loyd scored 16 of her 37 points in the fourth quarter.

