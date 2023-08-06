Nneka Ogwumike has 20 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists, Sparks beat Mystics 91-83

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike had 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Azurá Stevens made 7 of 11 from the field and finished with 17 points and four steals and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Washington Mystics 91-83 to snap a four-game losing streak. Jordin Canada, who made 9 of 10 from the free-throw line, had 15 points, seven assists and for steals for Los Angeles. Sparks coach Curt Miller became the fifth-fastest in WNBA history to reach 150 career wins. Sykes made 1-of-2 free throws to make it 78-75 with 3 minutes remaining but Samuelson answered with two foul shots and Ogwumike followed with a short jumper that gave the Sparks the lead for good with 2:14 left. Tianna Hawkins scored 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting to lead Washington.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.