Nneka Ogwumike has 100th career double-double to rally Sparks past Dream 83-78 for 6th straight win

ATLANTA (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for her 100th career double-double and the Los Angeles Sparks erased a 16-point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Dream 83-78 for their sixth-straight win. Los Angeles which battled injuries all year but started the same lineup for the seventh-straight game, pulled into a tie with Washington for the seventh playoff spot 2 1/2 games ahead of Chicago. Cheyenne Parker led the Dream with 22 points. Dearica Hamby’s 3-pointer with 6:32 to play put the Sparks up for good at 71-68. Ogwumike had six-straight points down the stretch to hold off Atlanta, which has lost five of six.

