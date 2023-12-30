Nino Niederreiter scores twice as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Minnesota Wild 4-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Minnesota Wild 4-2 on Saturday.

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Alex Iafallo also scored for Winnipeg, which improved to 9-1-2 in its last 12 games. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 34 shots in front of a sold-out crowd of 15,325 at Canada Life Centre.

Matt Boldy and Ryan Hartman scored for Minnesota, which had won four in a row.

Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson made 19 saves before being replaced by Marc-Andre Fleury to start the third period. Fleury stopped nine shots.

The Wild made it a one-goal game 20 seconds into the third period when Boldy converted a Kirill Kaprizov rebound from in front of a screened Hellebuyck.

Jonsson-Fjallby restored Winnipeg’s two-goal cushion at 2:46 when he fired a shot past Fleury from the side of the net.

The Jets have held opponents to three goals or less in a franchise-record 24 consecutive outings and 30 games overall this season, which leads the NHL.

Iafallo opened the scoring at 3:59 of the first period. His shot from inside the blue line deflected off Minnesota’s Jared Spurgeon and past Gustavsson.

Niederreiter gave the Jets a 2-0 lead at 14:38 when he knocked in a rebound after a wraparound attempt by Adam Lowry.

Hellebuyck had to be sharp on a shot wired by Marco Rossi in the waning moments of the period.

Niederreiter made it 3-0 at 6:45 of the second when he scored on a rebound after a point shot from Josh Morrissey.

The Wild got on the board when Hartman scored a power-play goal 10:05 into the second. Hartman converted a Marcus Johansson pass from the side of the net.

UP NEXT

The Jets and Wild play again on Sunday in Minnesota.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.