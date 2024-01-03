Nikolaj Ehlers scores in the third period as the Winnipeg Jets top the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers and Morgan Barron scored in the third period, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night to extend their point streak to nine games.

Winnipeg improved to 7-0-2 during the surge. The point streak matches a franchise record set in December 2005 by the Atlanta Thrashers.

Neal Pionk and Alex Iafallo also scored for the Jets (23-9-4), who won their third straight game. Vladislav Namestnikov contributed three assists.

Connor Hellebuyck, who was named the NHL’s third star for the month of December, made 33 saves to boost his record to 18-6-3 in 27 games.

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist for Tampa Bay, and Steven Stamkos also scored. The Lightning (18-16-5) have lost three of their past four games.

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets' Nino Niederreiter (62) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/FRED GREENSLADE

Andrei Vasilevsky stopped 23 shots for Tampa Bay, which only had five healthy defensemen in the lineup.

The Lightning led 1-0 after the first period, but the Jets responded with four straight goals.

Stamkos scored his 16th goal of the season on a one-timer during a power play at 6:18 of the opening period.

The Jets tied it 4:44 into the second when Brenden Dillon sent a slap pass to Pionk in front of the net, and he redirected the puck past Vasilevsky for his third of the season.

Iafallo made it 2-1 off a rebound at 9:13.

The Lightning had the man advantage four minutes later, but Hellebuyck turned aside a couple of close-in shots to preserve the lead.

Ehlers shot from a bended knee and beat Vasilevsky 15:13 into the third, and Barron put one into an empty net with 2:07 remaining.

Kucherov scored on a power play with 37 seconds remaining, which extended his goal-scoring streak to four games.

Winnipeg stretched its franchise record for allowing opponents to score three or fewer goals to 26 games.

The Jets also have held their opponents to three or fewer goals in 32 games this season, which leads the league. Winnipeg is 23-7-2 In those games.

UP NEXT

Lightning: At the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

Jets: At the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

