Nicolai Hojgaard, Sam Stevens tied for lead at Punta Cana

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark and PGA Tour rookie Sam Stevens are tied for the lead at the Corales Punta Cana Championship. Hojgaard had a bogey-free 66. The 22-year-old already has two European tour victories. Stevens twice had the lead late until bogeys on the 16th and 18th holes. He had a 68. They have a one-shot lead over a four players. That includes Thomas Detry of Belgium. He had a 65. Detry nearly won in Bermuda last fall. Also one shot behind is Matt Wallace of England, former Sea Island winner Tyler Duncan and Wyndham Clark.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.