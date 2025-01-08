NHL postpones LA Kings’ home game against Calgary due to wildfires while NFL, NBA monitor situation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NHL postponed the Los Angeles Kings’ home game against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday with several massive wildfires burning across the greater Los Angeles area.

The Kings and Flames were scheduled to play Wednesday night at the Kings’ downtown arena. The NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers are scheduled to host the Charlotte Hornets in the same arena on Thursday night.

“Our hearts are with our entire Los Angeles community,” the Kings said in a statement. “We appreciate the hard working first responders who are diligently working to contain the fire and protect our community. We appreciate the league’s support in keeping our fans, staff, and players safe.”

The Pepperdine women’s basketball team also postponed its home game scheduled for Thursday night against the University of Portland at Firestone Field House on the school’s Malibu campus, the West Coast Conference announced. Pepperdine canceled classes Wednesday, and access to its coastal campus is restricted.

The NFL is paying close attention to the potential impact of the fires on the two playoff-bound Los Angeles teams’ preparations and the Rams’ wild-card postseason game against the Minnesota Vikings scheduled for Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar, left, celebrates with goaltender Darcy Kuemper after the team's win against the New Jersey Devils during an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ryan Sun

Three major fires were burning in areas of the vast Los Angeles metroplex on Wednesday following two days of extraordinary winds. At least 70,000 people are under evacuation orders, and more than 1,000 structures have been destroyed.

The Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers both train in areas not threatened by fires, but both teams are monitoring the air quality and its potential impact on their workouts.

The Chargers changed their practice schedule Wednesday to minimize their players’ outdoor time in coastal El Segundo, while the Rams don’t resume practice until Thursday. The Chargers are on the road Saturday against the Houston Texans in the wild-card round.

Coach Jim Harbaugh had the Chargers’ offensive and defensive units practice separately to limit their time on the field. The air quality at the team’s complex was 185 when the offense began their afternoon session. Anything above 150 is considered unhealthy.

“We’re trying to keep everybody safe and healthy as much as possible and also at the same time get our preparation done for the game,” defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said.

Wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal lives in Calabasas, which is one of the areas affected by the wildfires. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Lal had “an intense night” with his family dealing with power outages.

The Rams said no players or staff members had been affected by the fires. The team is headquartered in Woodland Hills, a neighborhood located about 13 miles north of fire-ravaged Pacific Palisades but separated by the Santa Monica Mountains.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires,” star Rams receiver Cooper Kupp wrote on social media. “Thank you to the firefighters, first responders, and everyone else doing their best in unfathomable circumstances.”

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard abruptly left the team before its game at Denver on Wednesday because of what the team described as personal reasons. Leonard bought a house in Pacific Palisades in 2021, although Leonard and the Clippers didn’t immediately confirm whether his departure was related to the wildfires.

The NBA’s Hornets made their flight to Los Angeles as scheduled Wednesday afternoon. For now, the Thursday game with the Lakers remains scheduled.

“We are in communication with the Lakers and Hornets and continue to closely monitor the situation to determine if any scheduling adjustments are necessary related to tomorrow night’s game,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said Wednesday.

At least five people have been killed in the fire north of Pasadena several miles east of the venerable Rose Bowl in a different canyon. That Altadena fire also damaged the radio transmitter used by ESPN LA 710, and USC announced the station wouldn’t be able to air the play-by-play broadcasts of the Trojans’ men’s basketball game at Indiana or the women’s basketball game at Maryland on Wednesday.

“My heart is with our entire LA community and everyone affected by these devastating fires,” USC athletic director Jennifer Cohen wrote on social media. “So grateful for the heroic efforts of the fire fighters and first responders.”

The Kings said tickets for their postponed game against Calgary will be good for the rescheduled date, which hasn’t been set yet.

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami and AP Sports Writer Joe Reedy in El Segundo contributed to this report.

