NHL commissioner Gary Bettman calls on Jets, Winnipeg fans to find solution to attendance issues

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says he doesn’t think the Winnipeg Jets’ attendance issues are a red flag for the team’s viability. Bettman called Winnipeg a strong market where “hockey matters,” and said he believes the Jets’ falling attendance will be resolved. Bettman spoke Tuesday, before the Jets hosted the St. Louis Blues. The Jets say Winnipeg’s season-ticket base has decreased 27% in three years, from approximately 13,000 to just under 9,500. The Jets have averaged the second-fewest fans per game in the NHL this season. Bettman said there needs to be a collaboration between the team, the community and the fans to find a solution.

