Newcomers, transfers will get 1st taste of ‘Backyard Brawl’ when West Virginia and Pittsburgh meet

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — When West Virginia and Pittsburgh meet in the “Backyard Brawl,” there will be plenty of newcomers getting their first significant snaps in the rivalry on Saturday night. Both rosters have several players in key positions experiencing their first taste of the history between the schools separated by 75 miles. West Virginia redshirt freshman receiver Hudson Clement earned a scholarship last week after a standout performance against Duquesne. His smile got even bigger when the topic turned to Pitt. He says growing up, players could only think about playing in the “Backyard Brawl.” Now it’s finally here.

