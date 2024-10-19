New York’s stars Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu struggle in Game 4 loss to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In their first chance to secure the first WNBA championship in New York’s history, Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart came up short.

The Liberty stars combined to shoot 10 for 36 from the field, missing all nine of their 3-point attempts as New York fell 82-80 to Minnesota in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals on Friday night.

That set up a decisive Game 5 on Sunday in New York.

“Try to make it as hard as possible for them to get the shots they want,” said Napheesa Collier, who guarded Stewart for most of the night. “They are good players. They are going to get shots off. But they can’t get easy ones. So that’s my goal, to make it as hard as I can.

Stewart, who finished with 11 points, said she was sped up by Collier, who was the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.

“I think that I was going a little bit too fast. I just needed to slow down,” said Stewart, who had 30 points in New York’s Game 3 victory. “They are sending multiple people when I’m slipping on a screen, stuff like that. A little bit better awareness on my part. But quick turnaround and be ready for Sunday.”

Ionescu, who hit a 28-footer to win Game 3, had a chance to win Friday night’s game, too, but her heave at the buzzer didn’t hit the rim. She scored 10 points while being hounded by Kayla McBride all game.

“It’s the fourth time we are playing them,” McBride said. “We know each other so well and know each other’s tendencies. It’s just making everything hard. I think that’s the name of the game on both sides now.”

Despite the loss and poor shooting, the Liberty were confident heading home, where they’ve been tough to beat.

“Short-term memory. Just the fact that all that happened tonight is the series is even, and there’s a Game 5, winner take all,” Stewart said. “We are going back to New York, and we’re going to get it done. You know, getting it done there.”

