New York Mets and reliever Jorge López agree to $2 million, 1-year contract, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — Relief pitcher Jorge López and the New York Mets have agreed to a $2 million, one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical and had not been announced by the team. López gives the Mets another experienced arm as they rebuild their bullpen depth with low-cost castoffs. The right-hander pitched for three playoff teams last season, going 6-2 with a 5.95 ERA and three saves in 61 relief appearances for Minnesota, Miami and Baltimore. He was an All-Star closer in 2022 with the Orioles before they traded him to the Twins that summer.

