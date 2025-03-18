New Utah basketball coach Alex Jensen reconnects Utes to past success under Rick Majerus

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The hiring of Alex Jensen reconnects Utah to a successful past that the Utes want to tap into while rebuilding their men’s basketball program and, hopefully, becoming more competitive in the Big 12 Conference. Jensen was introduced as Utah’s new head coach on Monday. He spent four seasons with the Utes, playing under Rick Majerus in 1994-95 and from 1997-2000. He later served as an assistant coach under Majerus and brings a dozen years of experience as an NBA assistant coach to Utah.

