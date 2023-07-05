New South Carolina players hope to build on Gamecocks’ success

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina highly regarded freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley respects the accomplishments of the Gamecocks most recent group led by All-American Aliyah Boston. But Fulwiley said she and her fellow first-year players want more success than the school’s most recent national champions had. Fulwiley believes she’s part of a roster that can get this done. Fulwiley and fellow freshmen Tessa Johnson and Sahnya Jah are part of five new players on campus to prepare for next season. The group also includes Oregon transfer guard Te-Hina Paopao and junior college and one-time Rutgers forward Sakima Walker.

