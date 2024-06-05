New Oakland Ballers expansion team draws big crowd for home opener as A’s play nearby

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Ballers new independent minor league club sold more than 4,200 tickets for a sellout in the team’s home opener at Raimondi Park as the Oakland Athletics hosted the Seattle Mariners some eight miles away at the Coliseum. The Ballers say they stopped selling tickets a week beforehand but some walk-ups became available because of people not choosing to use a ticket in their purchased package. Final details of the ballpark were still being finished right up until game day, such as the bullpen and batting cage.

