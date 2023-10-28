New Jersey plays Minnesota after Haula’s 2-goal performance

Minnesota Wild (3-3-2, fourth in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (4-2-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Minnesota Wild after Erik Haula scored two goals in the Devils’ 5-4 win against the Buffalo Sabres.

New Jersey went 52-22-8 overall and 27-16-4 at home a season ago. The Devils committed 273 total penalties last season, averaging 3.3 per game and serving 7.7 penalty minutes per game.

Minnesota had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 22-15-7 record on the road last season. The Wild scored 54 power-play goals last season on 252 total chances (3.1 chances per game).

INJURIES: Devils: Tomas Nosek: out (lower body), Brian Halonen: out (lower body), Nico Hischier: day to day (upper body), Nico Daws: out (hip), Nolan Foote: out (upper body), Colin Miller: day to day (undisclosed).

Wild: Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Matt Boldy: out (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau: day to day (upper body), Jared Spurgeon: out (upper body), Caedan Bankier: out (undisclosed), Alex Goligoski: out (lower body), Michael Milne: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.