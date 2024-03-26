New faces, new places: Ohtani, Soto headline MLB players with new teams in 2024

PHOENIX (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s 31-mile journey north on Interstate 5 during free agency was the highlight of Major League Baseball’s offseason, even if recent off-the-field developments have clouded his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. But the Japanese superstar will be far from the only All-Star-caliber player in a new uniform when MLB’s regular season opens Thursday for 28 of 30 teams. Young slugger Juan Soto was dealt to the New York Yankees while the Baltimore Orioles added hard-throwing righty Corbin Burnes as they try to win back-to-back titles in the AL East.

