New Clemson assistants Luke and Rumph hit the ground running for bowl-bound Tigers

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Former Mississippi coach Matt Luke felt his break from football was coming to an end, he just needed the backing of a very important group to get back on the field with Clemson.

Luke’s wife and two children gave him the thumbs up to return after Tigers coach Dabo Swinney called about him coaching the offensive line. Luke and fellow new hire, defensive ends coach Chris Rumph, have hit the ground running during Clemson’s bowl practices this week.

“The first year (off) was pretty good,” Luke said. “But then we started getting that itch a little bit.”

And Luke meant all four of them. His boys, Harrison and Cooper, have grown up around football locker rooms and wife Ashley was “probably ready for me to get out of the house,” Luke joked.

The hires of Luke and Rumph were part of a time of change for Clemson’s program after an up-and-down season. The Tigers were Atlantic Coast Conference defending champions and predicted this summer to win another league title.

But a 4-4 start — all ACC losses — left the Tigers outside any championship chase. Clemson (8-4; No. 22 CFP) rebounded in November with four straight wins, including victories over ranked opponents in Notre Dame and North Carolina and a satisfying, 16-7 rivalry win at South Carolina.

The Tigers will play Kentucky (7-5) in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 29.

Swinney’s hires both came outside the program. His penchant for promoting from within became of point of criticism for those bothered by Clemson missing the College Football Playoff the past three seasons — and bluntly pointed out by Tyler from Spartanburg in his radio-show take-down of Swinney’s problems in late October.

But Luke and Rumph are the third assistants brought in to replace Clemson insiders. Luke replaces fired Thomas Austin, a former Tigers offensive lineman, while Rumph takes over for Lemanski Hall, a friend of Swinney since both played on Alabama’s 1992 national champions.

Hall talked with Swinney about wanting to move on to the next stage of his career.

A year ago, Swinney hired offensive coordinator Garrett Riley from TCU after dismissing longtime assistant and former Clemson quarterback Brandon Streeter.

Luke and Rumph have quickly become voices to pay attention to on Clemson’s practice field.

The players had names on their helmets to make it easier on the new guys. Quickly, though, the two snapped into teach mode in Tuesday’s first bowl practice.

“Body presence, eyes,” Luke kept repeating to players.

Rumph, who spent the past two seasons on the Minnesota Vikings staff, was even more forceful with his new players.

“We’re going to have a problem,” the former South Carolina defender told them. “I don’t like the softness. We’re going to have a serious problem, so all you all know that.”

The two newcomers have also been prominent since getting hired on the recruiting trail, popping up in social media photos of visits to current Clemson commitments or players the team is trying to flip before signing day next week.

Swinney said the timing was right for both Luke and Rumph to join the team. Luke served as Rebels head coach from 2017-19, then became Georgia’s offensive line coach for two seasons before his break.

Rumph was on Swinney’s first Clemson staff in 2008 before leaving for Alabama after the 2010 season.

“He brings high intensity,” Clemson freshman defensive end T.J. Parker said. “He said he’s going to coach us hard and love us even harder, which I love.”

Luke said his time away reminded him not to carry his work around when he’s home, to be present with his family. When it’s time for football, Luke promises his line will play with emotion and toughness.

“We are going to come here and do everything we can to help Clemson win a national championship,” he said. “That’s what we’re going to do.”

