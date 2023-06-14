Netta Jenkins releases debut book ‘The Inclusive Organization’ with Wiley

Aerodei CEO unveils a DEI blueprint for creating sustainable, scalable change in the workplace

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Netta Jenkins, a renowned thought leader and esteemed executive in the field of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), has released her highly anticipated first book, The Inclusive Organization: Real Solutions, Impactful Change, and Meaningful Diversity (Wiley).

Jenkins, celebrated for her influential insights and pioneering work, presents a powerful formula in The Inclusive Organization that encompasses policies and practices designed to inspire employees to embrace greater social and self-awareness. This groundbreaking resource serves as a pragmatic guide for individuals at all stages of their careers, as well as organizations seeking to accelerate their DEI strategies.

“Netta’s practical blueprint for how to implement DEI into an organization will be transformational to leaders and employees alike.” – Marc Lore, Former CEO of Walmart; NBA Owner, Minnesota Timberwolves; Founder of Telosa

Within the pages of The Inclusive Organization, Jenkins delves into the intricate relationship between human behavior and workplace psychology, sharing her tested and proven DEI framework for success. Readers can expect to gain invaluable takeaways, including:

Actionable steps for the effective implementation of DEI initiatives

Guidance on crafting a customized DEI roadmap through worksheet examples and toolkits

Compelling stories and firsthand observations that bring important concepts to life

Lexi B., Founder, Sista Circle: Black Women in Tech shares: “Netta Jenkins is a phenomenal and transformative leader who has changed the quality of professional spaces for BIPOC folks. Her book shines light on the candid conversations that are necessary to start the process of creating safe spaces.”

The Inclusive Organization is available online at Amazon, Walmart, Barnes & Noble, and Target. The book will hit store shelves of retailers at a future date. Additional information can be found at https://www.nettajenkins.com/the-inclusive-organization

About Netta Jenkins

Netta Jenkins is CEO of Aerodei, a gamified platform that measures employee impact, offers real-time demographic data and benchmarking tools for DEI efforts, and uses a proven framework to increase representation, retention, engagement, and growth through cross-functional collaboration. Jenkins is a doctoral student focused on quality systems and management who has advised corporations for over 15 years on the most effective strategies to address inequitable gaps. Her 300K+ engaged LinkedIn audience played a key factor in being listed in Forbes as one of the top seven Anti-Racism educators in the world. She has also given a ground-breaking TEDx talk “Reimagining the Workplace.”

About Wiley

Wiley is one of the world’s largest publishers and a global leader in scientific research and career-connected education. Founded in 1807, Wiley enables discovery, powers education, and shapes workforces. Through its industry-leading content, digital platforms, and knowledge networks, the company delivers on its timeless mission to unlock human potential.

