Nets play without forward Cam Johnson because of an ankle injury

By The Associated Press
Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson shields the ball from Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale (00) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Scuteri]

CHICAGO (AP) — The depleted Brooklyn Nets played without key forward Cam Johnson against the Chicago Bulls. Johnson was sidelined by a sprained left ankle. He scored 26 points in Brooklyn’s 100-92 loss to Orlando on Sunday. The 6-foot-8 Johnson is off to a strong start this season, averaging a career-high 18.1 points in 21 games. The Nets have been hit hard by injuries. Cam Thomas, Ben Simmons, Bojan Bogdanovic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Ziaire Williams and Noah Clowney were sidelined against Chicago.

