Nets play without forward Cam Johnson because of an ankle injury

CHICAGO (AP) — The depleted Brooklyn Nets played without key forward Cam Johnson against the Chicago Bulls. Johnson was sidelined by a sprained left ankle. He scored 26 points in Brooklyn’s 100-92 loss to Orlando on Sunday. The 6-foot-8 Johnson is off to a strong start this season, averaging a career-high 18.1 points in 21 games. The Nets have been hit hard by injuries. Cam Thomas, Ben Simmons, Bojan Bogdanovic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Ziaire Williams and Noah Clowney were sidelined against Chicago.

