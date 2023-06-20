Nets hire Kevin Ollie among assistant coaches for Jacque Vaughn’s staff

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Ollie, who guided UConn to a national championship, was among five assistants hired by the Brooklyn Nets for Jacque Vaughn’s first full season as coach. Will Weaver, Jay Hernandez and Ronnie Burrell also were added to the staff Tuesday, while Corey Vinson was hired as assistant coach for player development. Ollie led the Huskies to the 2014 NCAA title. Most recently he has been the head of coaching and basketball development for two seasons for the Overtime Elite program that is expected to have twin brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson as top-10 picks in the NBA draft on Thursday. Ollie was a candidate for the Detroit Pistons’ head coaching job before they hired Monty Williams.

