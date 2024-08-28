Nebraska is a four-touchdown favorite against UTEP as it looks to win its first opener since 2019

Nebraska hosts UTEP in its opener on Saturday. The Cornhuskers haven’t won an opener since 2019 and are four-touchdown favorites against the Miners. The game marks the debut of freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, the highest-ranked recruit ever signed by the Cornhuskers. UTEP has had just two winning seasons since 2006. The Miners begin the Scotty Walden era. The 34-year-old Walden takes over for Dana Dimel after going 26-14 at Austin Peay. Eleven of his Austin Peay players followed him to El Paso.

