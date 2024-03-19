NBA teams on the defensive as scoring goes slightly down after All-Star break

Contrary to popular belief, there has been some defense played in the NBA this season. It’s been on display even more out of the All-Star break and on the heels of that record-setting 211-186 All-Star Game when guarding anyone wasn’t remotely part of the game plan. The numbers speak volumes post-break: NBA teams were averaging four points less per game since the break, dropping from 115.5 to 111.3. NBA coaches and players have various explanations for that. Maybe defenders are being allowed to get away with more by officials, becoming wise to the tricks of the elite scorers. Or maybe it’s because the NBA playoff race is tightening up down the stretch.

