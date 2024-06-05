NBA mock draft: Frenchmen could go 1-2 in draft, following Wembanyama’s footsteps

This year’s NBA draft may be one of the weakest in years, with no clear-cut choice at No. 1 and an overall lack of depth. What it will likely have again this year: a French connection at the top. A year after San Antonio selected Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick, fellow Frenchmen Alexandre Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher could go 1-2 in the June 26 draft. After those two, the rest of the draft could be as unpredictable as any in recent memory, players pegged to be in the lottery ending up going late in the first round or the other way around.

