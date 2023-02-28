NBA invites 7 tech companies to present at Summer League

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA is inviting seven companies, including two international firms, to present new technology to league executives, partners and investors at Summer League in Las Vegas later this year. The companies were revealed Tuesday. They were selected through the league’s Launchpad program that is designed to identify and develop new technology to be used on and off the floor.

