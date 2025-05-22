NBA fines Timberwolves G Anthony Edwards $50,000 for profane language

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 for using profane language during a media interview, the NBA announced Wednesday.

Edwards’ comments came a during postgame media session after the Timberwolves’ 114-88 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals Tuesday night. He had been averaging 26.5 points per game in the playoffs and was disappointed after he was held to 18 points on 5-for-13 shooting in Game 1.

“I’ve definitely got to shoot more,” he said. “I took 13 (expletive) shots, but I’ll say probably just get off the ball a little more. Play without the ball. I think that would be the answer, because playing on the ball, they’re just going to double and sit in the gaps all day. So I’ve got to go watch some film and take it apart and figure it out.”

Game 2 will be Thursday night in Oklahoma City.

