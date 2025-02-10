NBA All-Star 2025: Times, details, how to watch the weekend’s events

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, tries to back down Boston Celtics guard Jaden Springer during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill]

All-Star weekend goes to San Francisco this year for the NBA’s annual midseason showcase. There are three nights of on-court events, highlighted by the Rising Stars competition for first- and second-year players on Friday, the dunk and 3-point contest on Saturday and then the All-Star Game on Sunday. It’s a new format for the All-Star Game this year. It’s now a mini-tournament with games going only to 40 points.

