NBA All-Star 2025: Times, details, how to watch the weekend’s events

All-Star weekend goes to San Francisco this year for the NBA’s annual midseason showcase. There are three nights of on-court events, highlighted by the Rising Stars competition for first- and second-year players on Friday, the dunk and 3-point contest on Saturday and then the All-Star Game on Sunday. It’s a new format for the All-Star Game this year. It’s now a mini-tournament with games going only to 40 points.

