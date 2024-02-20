Nazem Kadri’s 3-point game leads Flames over Jets 6-3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Nazem Kadri had two goals and an assist as the Calgary Flames rallied from a two-goal deficit to post a 6-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Andrew Mangiapane had a goal and an assist and Oliver Kylington and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Rasmus Andersson had a pair of assists.

Sean Monahan scored all three goals for Winnipeg, which had its three-game winning streak snapped.

Pulled in his previous outing, it was a solid bounce-back game for Flames’ netminder Jacob Markstrom as he made 28 stops.

Connor Hellebuyck had 28 saves for the Jets. Hellebuyck had won his last three outings in which he had only allowed three goals on 90 shots.

Down 3-1 in the first period, Calgary’s comeback started at 14:09 when Coleman scored on a setup from Mangiapane.

The tying goal came 4:58 into the second when Kadri deflected MacKenzie Weegar’s point shot past Hellebuyck on the power play.

The Flames surged in front 4-3 lead at 16:06 of the second when Huberdeau was set up neatly by Andersson, cashing in his ninth goal.

Calgary got some breathing room at 13:18 of the third when Kadri wove into the Jets zone and set up Mangiapane’s one-timer that made it a two-goal cushion.

Kadri put the game on ice with an empty netter at 18:03.

Monahan scored three goals in a span of 5:58, giving him 17 goals on the season.

Monahan’s natural hat trick was his second career three-goal game. His first was as a member of the Flames in Philadelphia on Nov. 18, 2017.

In his 200th game with the Flames — one of six in franchise history to reach that plateau — Markstrom became the fifth goaltender to win 100 games.

