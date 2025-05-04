Naylor hits an RBI single in the 10th inning as the Diamondbacks top the Phillies 11-9

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Josh Naylor hit an RBI single in Arizona’s three-run 10th inning, and the Diamondbacks topped the Philadelphia Phillies 11-9 on Sunday to salvage the finale of their weekend series.

Geraldo Perdomo and Corbin Carroll each had three RBIs for Arizona, which led 7-2 after five innings.

Naylor drove in Eugenio Suárez with his grounder into left field. Tim Tawa hit a sacrifice fly off José Alvarado (3-1), and Perdomo walked to force home a run.

The Phillies got one back in the bottom of the 10th on Max Kepler’s sacrifice fly off Jalen Beeks. With one out and two runners on, Bryce Harper flied out to center and Kyle Schwarber bounced to first.

Philadelphia trailed 8-6 before rallying in the ninth against Shelby Miller (3-0). Schwarber hit his 11th homer after Miller struck out the first two batters. Consecutive singles for Nick Castellanos, J.T. Realmuto and Alec Bohm produced the tying run.

Miller did not allow an earned run in his first 13 appearances this season covering 13 2/3 innings.

Beeks earned his first save of the season.

Harper homered in the first for Philadelphia, and Weston Wilson connected for a three-run shot in the sixth. Schwarber extended his on-base streak to 40 games.

Jose Herrera hit a two-run double in the fourth to stake Arizona to a 7-1 lead.

Diamondbacks left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez struck out 10 in 5 1/3 innings. He was charged with four runs, three earned, and five hits.

It was Rodriguez’s 12th career game with double-digit strikeouts.

Ranger Suárez was tagged for seven runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings in his first start of the season for the Phillies. He had been sidelined by low back stiffness.

Key moment

Alek Thomas singled and pinch-hitter Gabriel Moreno was hit by a pitch ahead of Perdomo’s bases-loaded walk in the 10th, providing a valuable insurance run for the Diamondbacks.

Key stat

The Diamondbacks improved to 8-3 in series finales this season, including wins in seven of the last eight.

Up next

After an off day, the Phillies start a three-game series at Tampa Bay. Zack Wheeler (2-1, 3.48 ERA) starts Tuesday night against the Rays’ Drew Rasmussen (1-2, 2.64 ERA).

Arizona heads home to start a three-game series Monday against the New York Mets.

