Nationals finalize deals with Dylan Floro ($2.25 million) and Nick Senzel ($2 million)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washinton Nationals have finalized a $2.25 million, one-year contract with reliever Dylan Floro and a $2 million, one-year deal with infielder/outfielder Nick Senzel. A 32-year-old right-hander, Floro was 5-6 with a 4.76 ERA and seven saves in 10 chances for Miami and Minnesota, which acquired him on July 26 for right-hander Jorge López. Senzel, 28, was the No. 2 pick in the 2016 amateur draft and spent his first five major league seasons with Cincinnati. He hit .236 with 13 homers and 42 RBIs this season and has a .239 career average with 33 homers and 125 RBIs.

