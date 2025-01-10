Nathan MacKinnon has goal and an assist in Avalanche’s 6-1 victory over Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and his NHL-leading 53rd assist of the season to help the Colorado Avalanche rout the Minnesota Wild 6-1 on Thursday night.

Mikko Rantanan and Logan O’Connor also each had a goal and an assist, Ross Colton, Parker Kelly and Artturi Lehkonen also scored, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 24 saves.

Zach Bogosian scored for the second straight game for the Wild. Filip Gustavsson stopped 21 of 27 shots.

Leading 2-1 in the second period, MacKinnon fed a pass into the slot on a 2-on-2 rush. Rantanen converted on a wrist shot past a screened Gustavsson for his 25th goal of the season.

Rantanen returned the favor when MacKinnon scored Colorado’s third goal in a span of 4:25 of the third period to put the Avs on top 6-1.

Takeaways

Avalanche: Colorado saw its 7-0-1 streak snapped in a loss at Chicago on Wednesday night. But the Avs looked like the better rested team as they skated circles around a depleted Wild lineup.

Wild: Despite their numerous injuries, the Wild managed to go 6-0-1 in their previous seven games. But playing without leading scorer Kirill Kaprizov and their top three defensemen took its toll against the Avalanche, who held Minnesota to 12 shots on goal in the first two periods.

Key moment

Late in the first period, Minnesota defenseman Declan Chisholm set up behind his own net with the puck. While trying to pass to a teammate, Chisholm partially whiffed on the puck, which rolled to Colton for an easy tap-in past Gustavsson.

Key stat

Minnesota and Colorado entered the game with the 29th- and 23-ranked penalty kill units. But each team was perfect in three penalty-kill chances.

Up next

Both team are in action Saturday. The Avalanche are at Winnipeg, and the Wild at San Jose.

