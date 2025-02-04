Natasha Howard adds championship experience as Caitlin Clark and the revamped Fever chase a title

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Free agent forward Natasha Howard signed with the Indiana Fever for one primary reason — she’s chasing a fourth championship ring. She believes it could happen this year as she prepares to team up with superstar Caitlin Clark. The two-time WNBA All-Star and the league’s 2019 Defensive Player of the Year is the face of an offseason overhaul that has turned one of the league’s youngest and most promising teams into a title contender. Howard was re-introduced Tuesday in the city where she started her pro career.

