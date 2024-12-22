Natasha Cloud part of first trade in Unrivaled 3-on-3 league history

Unrivaled announced the first trade in the new league’s history Saturday night with a three-way deal. Natasha Cloud was sent from the Laces BC to the Lunar Owls and then subsequently to Phantom BC, which also got the final wild card slot. The Lunar Owls received Courtney Williams. Laces received Jackie Young and Tiffany Hayes. The six teams will begin play on Jan. 17 with games in Miami. The total salary pool for the 36 players is more than $8 million, with players receiving equity in the league.The teams were originally drafted last month with the main idea being that the squads would be as equal as possible.

