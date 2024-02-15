Natalie Spooner’s hat trick sparks Toronto past Boston, 5-3

BOSTON (AP) — Natalie Spooner scored a hat trick, Kristen Campbell earned her fourth straight win in goal and Toronto returned from the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s 10-day break to earn a 5-3 win in its first trip to Boston. Spooner has five goals and an assist in her last two games, scoring twice with an assist in a 4-1 win over Minnesota in Toronto’s final game before the break for national team play. She now has 10 goals, the most in the PWHL, and her 11 points ties her with New York’s Alex Carpenter for the league lead.

