Nashville plays Red Bulls to scoreless draw

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Joe Willis had three saves to help Nashville earn a scoreless draw against the New York Red Bulls. The draw marked the debut of Dante Vanzeir for Nashville (1-0-1). The Belgian international was signed to a club-record deal in the offseason. New York remains the only team Nashville has faced more than once and never defeated. The Red Bulls (0-1-1) closed out last season losing five of their last nine home matches after they had lost just five times in their previous 31 home matches.

