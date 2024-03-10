Nashville brings road win streak into game against Minnesota

Nashville Predators (37-25-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (30-27-7, sixth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -143, Predators +120; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit the Minnesota Wild aiming to prolong a six-game road winning streak.

Minnesota has gone 30-27-7 overall with a 6-11-1 record against the Central Division. The Wild have committed 289 total penalties (4.5 per game) to rank third in the league.

Nashville is 37-25-3 overall and 13-6-0 against the Central Division. The Predators have gone 17-9-0 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Sunday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Predators won the last meeting 6-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mats Zuccarello has 11 goals and 42 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has 10 goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Roman Josi has 15 goals and 47 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 4.6 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Predators: 9-0-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out for season (hip/back), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Jake Middleton: day to day (upper-body), Marcus Johansson: out (lower body).

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

