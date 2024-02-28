Nashville aims to keep win streak alive, hosts Minnesota

Minnesota Wild (28-25-6, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (33-25-2, fourth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators seek to extend a six-game win streak with a victory over the Minnesota Wild.

Nashville is 33-25-2 overall and 11-6-0 against the Central Division. The Predators are 16-9-0 when scoring a power-play goal.

Minnesota has a 28-25-6 record overall and a 5-9-0 record in Central Division games. The Wild serve 11.5 penalty minutes per game to rank fifth in NHL play.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season. The Predators won 3-2 in the previous matchup. Roman Josi led the Predators with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg has 28 goals and 32 assists for the Predators. Thomas Novak has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Joel Eriksson Ek has 29 goals and 25 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has seven goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out for season (hip/back), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Pat Maroon: out (back), Marcus Foligno: out (lower body), Zach Bogosian: day to day (upper-body).

